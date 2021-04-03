Man complains GrabFood driver asked him to 'top up' parking fee, turned sarcastic when rejected

A GrabFood delivery driver and a customer had an exchange of words after the driver requested he "top-up" his parking fee while carrying out his order.

Stomp contributor Baobao told Stomp he was disappointed by the experience.

"The driver picked up my order from Collin's at Funan Mall," said the Stomp contributor.

"He then went ahead to message me and asked me to pay for his parking fee, if I didn't mind.

"This is the first time I've met such delivery driver asking me this question and of course I rejected.

"He then became sarcastic when I told him off and made a demeaning statement that I did not have a pleasant day yesterday or last night.

At the end of the exchange, the delivery driver said that the Stomp contributor had misunderstood him and ended up 'hurting' him instead.

"Really bad luck to meet such a rude imbecile," the Stomp contributor said.

He added that he has complained about the driver to GrabFood following the exchange.

"It was disappointing, to say the least."

