Man complains he couldn't find pizza restaurant, walked 'round and round' Robertson Quay

Where's Fat Mario?

That was what one man was wondering after he allegedly ended up walking "round and round" Robertson Quay looking for the pizza joint.

Aggrieved by the trouble he had to go through, Zenegger Ling took to Facebook to lament about his experience on Wednesday (Jan 3).

"Please add Alt Pizza to your list of blacklisted restaurants... they make the poor Grab delivery man walk round and round finding their 'Fat Mario'".

Ling claimed that the restaurant's name was Fat Mario on the food delivery app, while the actual restaurant's name was Alt Pizza.

In his post, Ling shared a photo of Alt Pizza Restaurant, as well as the receipt for the order.

When he finally found the restaurant, he said that the eatery did not prominently display the word Fat Mario on their counter, nor was it indicated on the building's directory.

"This is a really bad business practice to make the deliveryman walk round and round," he surmised.

A quick check by AsiaOne shows that both Fat Mario and Alt Pizza share the same address and phone number.

When AsiaOne contacted the restaurant on Thursday, the assistant manager of the Alt Pizza, who gave his name as Yong Seng, explained that Fat Mario and Alt Pizza are actually the same company.

Yong Seng explained that Fat Mario is actually their takeout joint that does not accept dine-ins.

"We don't display Fat Mario [signs] in the restaurant because we don't want to mislead customers," said the 25-year-old.

The assistant manager added that there is a Fat Mario sign at the collection point for delivery riders who are come to the restaurant to collect orders.

