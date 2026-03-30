Man jailed 4 years for posing as construction worker, stealing over $2,800 from MacPherson coffee shop

A 67-year-old man disguised himself as a construction worker before breaking into a coffee shop in MacPherson to steal cash.

Murugaian Kandasamy, a Singaporean, was sentenced to four years' jail on March 27 after pleading guilty to the crime.

On the night of Jan 8, Kandasamy had unlawfully entered the coffee shop at Block 76 Circuit Road by cutting a padlock securing the rear door.

According to court documents, the man took $2,830 from the beverage stall and another $50 from the mixed rice stall.

Investigations found that Kandasamy had patronised the coffee shop several times in May 2025 and noticed the two stalls did not have CCTV cameras, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Unable to pay his rent because of financial difficulties, he reportedly decided to steal from the coffee shop.

At about 9pm, Kandasamy arrived at the coffee shop with housebreaking tools, including a crowbar.

Seeing that the stalls had yet to close, he waited nearby and changed into a long-sleeved shirt, reflective vest, yellow helmet and a face covering.

After the last employees left at 10.40pm, Kandasamy broke into the coffee shop and forcefully opened the cash registers of the beverage and mixed rice stalls.

He left the premises at about 11.13pm, though he returned twice to clean up the scene, reported Zaobao.

A police report was lodged on the morning of Jan 9, and Kandasamy was arrested on Jan 11.

Housebreaking tools and cash amounting to more than $2,400 were recovered by the police.

For committing housebreaking and theft, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and with caning or fine.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com