Man ends up with 10 stitches after suffering nasty gash at Punggol coffee shop toilet

One man received 10 stitches on his leg after suffering a gash at a coffee shop toilet.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Wang Jincai (transliteration) said that the incident happened on Dec 26 noon.

The 63-year-old bus driver was having a meal with friends in the coffee shop at Block 322 Sumang Walk, and later excused himself to use the toilet there.

After walking out of the toilet cubicle, he felt a sharp pain on his right leg.

Wang said that a protruding metal piece on the wooden door had scratched his leg, which caused him to bleed profusely from a 5cm-long cut.

He added that he immediately rushed to a nearby clinic for help.

After the medical staff there cleaned his wound, Wang sought further treatment at Sengkang General Hospital — where he received a tetanus shot and 10 stitches on his leg.

Wang said that the pain from the injury has left him unable to sleep at night, and had to take painkillers to ease the discomfort.

"I'm earning less than $700 a week after losing my overtime pay," he said, adding that the bus company arranged lighter duties for him while he recovers from the injury.

Wang said that the accident occurred during a rare day-off with friends, but he ended up hungry while receiving treatment at the hospital.

"I won't be eating at the coffee shop for a while now."

Wang said he is considering taking legal action against the coffee shop.

He added that after he was injured, he sought help from an employee there, but the latter just repeatedly said "I don't know" to him.

Wang said that he has yet to receive an explanation or apology from the coffee shop, and will be taking legal action to demand compensation for his medical expenses and loss of work if he does not hear from them.

When Shin Min reporters visited the coffee shop, they noticed that the metal piece on the toilet door — which looked decayed — was covered with yellow tape.

ALSO READ: Man gets 20 stitches on face after tripping over steps outside Kranji Reservoir toilet

chingshijie@asiaone.com