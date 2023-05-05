Man gets 20 stitches on face after tripping over steps outside Kranji Reservoir toilet

Is it a safety hazard or not?

On April 17, an elderly man visited a public toilet at Kranji Reservoir and tripped over a step on his way out. The fall left him with 20 stitches on his face, reported 8World.

"When I entered [the toilet], it was still quite bright. But when I came out, I couldn't see the step and I fell," Chen Qisong recently told the Chinese media outlet.

Chen, who said he has a background in construction, remarked that the step was too narrow. He estimated that it was about 70 to 80cm-wide, but felt that it should be broader.

The 63-year-old man might have had his gripes about the toilet's design, but other Kranji Reservoir visitors didn't seem to have an issue with it.

Zheng, who has been frequenting the reservoir for more than 40 years, told 8world that he doesn't think that the toilet's design poses a safety hazard.

An elderly woman, also surnamed Chen, shared that she often goes to the reservoir to fish, but is extra careful whenever she visits the toilet.

But those using the toilet there for the first time may not notice the step.

Another visitor, Yang, 20, said that he once tripped over the toilet step. "I fell the first time I came here because I didn't notice the platform."

To remedy the problem, Chen suggested that the authorities paint a yellow line on the edge of the platform to alert visitors, or extend the platform.

Lim Liang Jim, Group Director of Conservation told 8World that NParks has received feedback on the issue and it has since painted yellow lines on the edges of the step outside the toilet to make it more visible.

Man breaks kneecap due to 'slippery paint' in Geylang

In February, a man slipped and fell along a common corridor at Block 1 Pine Close and had to be taken to the hospital.

The man, surnamed Low, shared in a Facebook post that he was "unable to stand up or sit" after the fall, which affected his right knee.

He had to undergo surgery to repair his kneecap which had "broken into pieces".

"I have suffered great pain and likely, this injury will affect me for a very long time," Low wrote in his post, adding that he was given nearly 60 days of hospitalisation leave.

Low told AsiaOne he ended up spending over $3,000 on surgery, physiotherapy and medical appointments.

In his post, he claimed that the corridor's floor was slippery as it was coated with epoxy paint. It was "even more slippery" during rainy days, he said.

After filing a complaint with the Marine Parade Town Council, Low received an email to send his medical receipts to them for their appointed public liability insurer to review.

