Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed

SINGAPORE - A report has been filed on the alleged doxxing of a man filmed verbally abusing a security officer at his condominium during the Deepavali weekend.

Police confirmed on Tuesday (Oct 29) that a report against harassment was filed over the matter but did not say who lodged the report.

The Straits Times understands that the report was made by the man in the video himself.

Since May, the Protection from Harassment Act (Poha) has been amended to forbid doxxing, or the publication of identifiable information about a person with the intention to harass, cause violence or fear of violence to a person, with those found guilty liable to be jailed up to a year and fined $5,000. It is not clear if the changes are in force yet.

For the latest incident, a video uploaded to YouTube last Friday shows the man swearing at a security officer after being told by the latter that he needs to pay parking fees for guests visiting the condo. At one point, the man recites his mobile number.

The security officer has made a separate police report over the matter.

Since then, details of the man’s condo unit and mobile phone number, as well as his alleged pay and education history, have been published online as netizens petitioned for JP Morgan to sack him.

Labour MP Zainal Sapari also called for Poha, which currently excludes security officers in condominiums and private establishments, to be extended to all security officers "regardless of their work sites".