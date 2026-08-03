Man gets hand stuck in iJooz vending machine, police and SCDF called in

An elderly man got his arm stuck in an iJooz vending machine in Hougang, ultimately requiring assistance from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to be freed.

Footage of the incident was uploaded to TikTok on Monday (Aug 3) by a user who goes by Yan.

"Uncle's arm got stuck in a self-serve juicer," she wrote in the caption, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday.

The 32-second video showed the man hunched over an iJooz vending machine, with his forearm stuck inside.

Multiple police officers can be seen surrounding the man and attempting to help him, while a crowd formed to watch the scene unfold.

SCDF personnel later arrived and attended to the man, with bags of equipment and a gurney visible in the footage.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said that the incident occurred on Sunday at around 7.50pm at 1 Hougang Street 91, and that they conveyed one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

The TikTok has since garnered over 28,000 views, with netizens pouring into the comments section to weigh in on the incident.

"Dude trying to get his daily vitamin C," one quipped jokingly, speculating that the man may have been trying to retrieve oranges from the machine.

While some netizens made light of the incident, others raised concerns about whether sufficient safety measures are in place to prevent children from finding themselves in a similar situation.

AsiaOne has reached out to Yan and iJooz for comment.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

helmy.saat@asiaone.com