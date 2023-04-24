Man gets schooled after posting photo of 'Singapore' showing Petronas Twin Towers on LinkedIn

A Czech named Vojtech Voseckybmistakenly posted on LinkedIn photos of Kuala Lumpur and labelled them as "Singapore".

In his April 19 post advocating "circular economy", Mr Vosecky wrote: "How we build our cities for the next 30 years will decide our future. In 2022, we reached 8 billion people. By 2050, we will be 10 billion. 70 per cent of those 10 billion will live in cities.

"This means, that every week, for the next 30 years, a new city the size of Vienna (2 million) will be built. That's a looot of steel, aluminium, wood, concrete, plastic, glass, or bricks.

"We can't afford to do it like in the 20th century. We have to go circular. Build with less, for longer. Use waste as a resource, and work with what we've taken from the ground already."

To illustrate his point, he also posted multiple photos of seven cities taken years apart: Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Dubai, New York, Abu Dhabi and Tokyo.

A pair of photos were labelled "Singapore 1990" and "Singapore 2004".

As the Petronas Twin Towers can be seen in the second photo, netizens were quick to point out that it was a photo of KL, even though both photos are actually of the Malaysian city.

Someone joked: "I never knew the Petronas Tower was originally from Singapore. I guess after 2004, they transported it to Kuala Lumpur."

Enough people pointed out the error that Mr Vosecky commented on his own post: "I know there is a mistake. The second picture is not Singapore, it's Kuala Lumpur. I hope both cities will forgive me.

"However, the message stands! Singapore went through a very similar process as well. Thanks for correcting me!"

It seems Mr Vosecky does not realise that both photos are of KL as fewer people have pointed this out.

Another mistake he made that got less attention is that the photos labelled as Taipei are actually of Hong Kong.

