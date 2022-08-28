National Geographic UK says Singapore is in Malaysia, netizens reply 'welcome back'

The Facebook page of National Geographic UK mistakenly captioned a photo of Gardens by the Bay as being in "Singapore, Malaysia" and the Internet has jokes about it.

In case you do not know, Singapore is not in Malaysia. Singapore separated from Malaysia 57 years ago. That was why we had this thing called National Day recently.

Posted on Saturday (Aug 27), National Geographic UK wrote about the photo: "From the Archive: A family from India walks through the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, Malaysia."

The media company's error has prompted a slew of sarcastic jibes in the comment section.

Here are a few of the better ones:

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/National Geographic UK

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/National Geographic UK

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

ALSO READ: Rain Vortex in Scotland? Singaporeans chime in with amusing replies

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.