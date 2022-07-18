Rain Vortex in Scotland? Singaporeans chime in with amusing replies

When it comes to Singapore landmarks, one of the most iconic ones would be the majestic Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport.

So, it's understandable that some netizens were confused when a photo of the world's tallest indoor waterfall appeared on Facebook last month with a brand new location — Almondvale Shopping Centre, Livingston, Scotland.

The Facebook page that posted the image supposedly hails from Scotland as well and calls itself Travel Scotland Goals.

While it appears to be pretty legitimate at first glance, a quick look through the page's description reveals that some of its content "may not be 100 per cent accurate".

Some netizens were quick to realise that too and flocked to the comments section to point out the mistake.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Travel Scotland Goals

But there were also those played along and started sharing their own versions of famous landmarks in incorrect locations.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Travel Scotland Goals

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Travel Scotland Goals

Even the Merlion was not spared from all of this, with one netizen cheekily calling it a "Loch Ness Monster" after the famous mythical creature in Scotland.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Travel Scotland Goals

Fun fact, Almondvale Shopping Centre, Livingston exists in real life and is Scotland's largest designer outlet mall.

It even has a glass dome and fountain of its own, though some think it pales in comparison to the Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport.

Photo from around October 2000 of the freshly opened McArthur Glen Designer Outlet. The large dome covers the 92ft high... Posted by Livingston - Our Town on Friday, May 20, 2016

This isn't the first time a Singapore landmark has gone viral for quirky reasons. In June last year, an American man posted an image of Marina Bay Sands and said that it was located in Tennessee, causing a buzz online.

ALSO READ: Imitation the highest form of flattery? This Indonesia housing estate has ERP gantry, Merlion and more

melissateo@asiaone.com