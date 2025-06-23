Man hit by bullet near Nee Soon range: Safety protocols adhered to during live firing, says Mindef

All safety protocols and control measures were adhered to during a live-firing exercise on Sunday (June 15), when a man sustained a gunshot wound near the Nee Soon range, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a statement released on June 23 (Monday), Mindef said in its update that the weapons, ammunition, shooting positions, and target placements used during the live firing were in compliance with the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) stipulated guidelines.

It added that the Nee Soon 500m Range was designed and built in accordance with international range safety standards and certified for the firing of weapons such as general-purpose machine guns and sniper rifles.

"The Nee Soon 500m Range has been maintained and recertified regularly to be safe for operations. Beyond the stop butt of the range, the restricted area provides a needed safety buffer catering to scenarios such as ammunition ricochet," said Mindef.

It added that the buffer was determined through trials and trajectory simulations matching the life-firing activities at the range.

"Spaces outside of the restricted area, such as the public parks, designated recreational trails and park connectors in the vicinity of the range, are safe for public use," said the ministry.

The 42-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound while cycling with his friends in a forested area of the Central Catchment Nature Reserve at around 11.40am.

The incident occurred between Upper Seletar Reservoir and Upper Peirce Reservoir - an area that is restricted to the public and gazetted for SAF live-firing activities.

Warning signs in place: Mindef

According to the ministry, clear and visible signs warning the public to keep clear of the restricted area during live-firing were also in place at various entry points around the Nee Soon 500m Range.

"The SAF maintains a robust safety framework to ensure the safe conduct of live-firing activities and will continue to work with NParks to ensure safety measures and public warnings regarding restricted areas remain in place," said Mindef, adding that members of the public should also take note of and observe these warnings for their own safety.

Mindef also reminded the public that trespassing into restricted areas is also a violation under the Military Manoeuvres Act.

The police has confirmed that the cyclist involved in the incident is under investigation for the offence of wilful trespass and that investigations are ongoing, according to Mindef's statement.

The Nee Soon 500m Range will resume operations with immediate effect, with the next live-firing activity scheduled to take place on June 26, the ministry added.

