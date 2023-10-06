Man holding knife seen loitering outside Sengkang kindergarten

A man armed with a knife was arrested after he was spotted loitering outside a kindergarten in Sengkang on Thursday (Oct 5).

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a dispute at Block 445A Fernvale Road at about 5pm.

They arrested a 37-year-old man for possession of offensive weapon and said that a 36-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man had an argument with his wife at home and left their flat with a knife.

He reportedly walked around the block as well as a nearby kindergarten where at least one of the couple's two kids is believed to attend.

A resident surnamed Zheng told the Chinese evening daily that he saw multiple police vehicles arriving at the scene and officers entering the kindergarten.

At around 7pm, Shin Min reporters saw the man being questioned by police officers at a bench below the block. He was subsequently handcuffed and escorted into a police vehicle.

One of the officers was also seen holding a knife allegedly found near the kindergarten.

When Shin Min visited the man's flat, no one answered the door.

According to residents, no one had returned home since the incident and it is believed that they had temporarily moved elsewhere.

Police investigations are ongoing.

