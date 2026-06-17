PMA rider crashes along Yishun pedestrian path, taken to hospital

A man was taken to hospital after allegedly speeding on a personal mobility aid (PMA) and crashing along a pedestrian path in Yishun on Sunday (June 14).

In a video shared on Instagram, the man is seen lying on his side on a footpath next to his three-wheel PMA, which had overturned onto its side.

What appeared to be bloodstains could also be seen on the pavement near the crash site.

A witness who shared the footage online said he was jogging along a park connector when the PMA rider sped past shortly before the accident.

"He was going as fast as the motorcycles on the road and almost hit me — it was really just by a tiny margin. I was quite shocked by how close it was," said the poster.

Less than 10 seconds later, the rider appeared to lose control of the PMA and crashed without colliding with anyone.

"He lost consciousness immediately after the accident and only regained partial consciousness when the ambulance arrived," said the witness.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance along Yishun Avenue 8 at about 7.35am.

SCDF added that one person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

New PMA rules kick in from June 1

On June 1, new rules on the use of PMAs and mobility scooters came into effect.

Under the revised regulations, motorised PMAs are not allowed to travel faster than 6kmh on public paths, down from the previous speed limit of 10kmh.

The PMAs used on public paths must also comply with size and weight restrictions. They cannot exceed 150cm in height, 70cm in width and 120cm in length, and must not have a laden weight of more than 300kg.

Those found operating a mobility vehicle at speeds above 6kmh on public paths may face a fine of up to $2,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com