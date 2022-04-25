Man injured after explosion near Thomson condo pool, police investigating negligent act

A group of children having swimming lessons in a condo pool were startled after a chemical substance caused an explosion near the pool on Friday (April 22).

The accident happened along Bright Hill Drive at around 4.15pm and a 36-year-old man, believed to a staff member, was injured, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The police told AsiaOne that investigations are ongoing into a case of negligent act with respect to dangerous or harmful substances.

The development is believed to be Thomson Three.

An eyewitness, who only wanted to be known as Chen, told the Chinese daily that she saw fire trucks, ambulances and police cars in the vicinity.

The swimming pool was also cordoned off, the 62-year-old housewife added.

Chen, who lives in a HDB flat nearby, said: "I didn't see any smoke or fire, but I saw paramedics carrying stretchers into the apartment."

A resident of the condo told the Chinese daily that a group of children were having swimming lessons at the time of the accident.

After hearing a loud 'bang', they immediately left the pool, he added.

When contacted, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to a fire which involved a chemical powder.

It had burnt itself out prior to SCDF's arrival.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but he refused to be conveyed to the hospital, the SCDF added.

In March last year, a loud bang was heard in Jurong East after a swim school employee illegally discarded 45kg of chlorine powder into public sewers.

chingshijie@asiaone.com