Man nabbed after hurling vulgarities, challenging police officers to a fight at Bukit Timah

As police officers pinned him to the ground, a man hurled vulgarities and challenged them to a fight.

The 31-year-old man, reportedly reeking of alcohol, had failed a breathalyser test and resisted arrest on Tuesday (Nov 2) morning.

A video uploaded to Facebook showed several police officers trying to restrain the man at a petrol station along Bukit Timah Road.

According to the police, the suspect failed a breathalyser test and was told that he would be arrested for drink driving.

But he resisted arrest and "necessary force was used to restrain him."

The police arrested the man for suspected drink driving, using abusive language against a public servant, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and providing false information to a public servant.

Police investigations are ongoing

