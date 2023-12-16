Man nabbed for selling e-vaporisers via Telegram; vape products worth over $17k seized at his residence

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man suspected of selling electronic vaporisers on messaging platform Telegram has been arrested and more than $17,000 worth of vape products were seized.

This comes after an operation by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Dec 12 at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, the authority said in a release on Saturday (Dec 16).

HSA said it conducted surveillance, following a tip-off about the alleged sale of e-vaporisers near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, before raiding the suspect's residence.

During the search, HSA officers found more than 1,000 e-vaporisers and related components, which are estimated to be worth more than $17,000, it added.

The products were seized and the man is assisting with investigations, HSA said.

HSA reminded the public that it is an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components.

First-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

All prohibited tobacco items will also be seized and confiscated.

The possession, use or purchase of e-vaporisers is illegal and carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

On Nov 27, an 18-year-old youth was arrested after he was caught trying to sell an e-vaporiser to a 13-year-old boy at a playground in Toa Payoh.

In September, The Straits Times reported that 18 people were convicted between April and August for selling e-vaporisers and related components, with total fines levied against them amounting to $153,000.

The public can visit the HSA website for information about prohibited tobacco products in Singapore, or HealthHub for details about the harms of e-vaporisers.

Those who have information on the illegal import, distribution, sale or offer for sale of e-vaporisers can contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch on 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours.

