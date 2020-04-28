Man posts support for 'health heroes'... while showing off social gatherings on Instagram

The internet never forgets — especially if you post your support for frontline workers and appear to flout circuit breaker measures in the same breath.

One man has been called out in a now-viral Facebook post on April 26 for allegedly showing off home visits from his friends, all while peppering his posts with #stayhome and taking part in Sing Together Singapore!, a mass singalong session in honour of frontliners and migrant workers.

In the post, which has now garnered over 1,300 shares, a Facebook user by the name of Faith accused him of inviting his friends to his home to cook and play poker, writing: "We confronted you but you refuse to heed and still continue posting like nobody's business, and even blocked us [sic]. Okay lor, then I have no choice but to do this."

Faith's post included screenshots of the man's Instagram posts and Stories, and she also tagged Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, the Singapore Police Force, and the Ministry of Health.

In one post on April 17, the man, who appears to be named Kelvin, posted wefies with several men, one of whom was not wearing a mask, writing: "Thanks for delivering food to me. Much appreciated."

PHOTO: Facebook/faithjwen

He also thanked another man for cooking for him in an Instagram Story.

PHOTO: Facebook/faithjwen

Despite appearing to flout circuit breaker rules which state that social gatherings of any size are not permitted in homes and public spaces, he posted that he had "played [his] part" by participating in the Sing Together Singapore! initiative on April 25, rubbing Faith the wrong way.

Airing her frustrations, she said, "Sorry but you don't get to stick the 'stay home' and 'thanks health heroes' sticker on your [Instagram] Stories, and also #stayhome on your posts and still ask your friends to come over to cook for you and to play poker with you.

"You rebutted back saying you are lonely. Hello, everyone of us also lonely and we miss our friends too [sic]."

The man, who is a 26-year-old undergraduate according to his Instagram profile, has since changed his handle and blocked Faith.

He could not be reached for comments.

Faith added that she tried to report the man's transgressions to the police, but was directed to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH then reportedly told her to submit a report on OneService, a municipal services app that recently added a new function allowing members of the public to report safe distancing violations.

However, according to her, the app did not work.

A check by AsiaOne on April 28 showed that the app was working.

But according to OneService, the feedback provided on the platform will only be used to identify hotspots where the government can focus its enforcement efforts. According to the app, authorities may not be able investigate immediately or provide case updates.

PHOTO: Screengrab/OneService

Minister for Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli also advised in a Facebook post on April 11 that those reporting violations should only share photos that they had taken themselves, writing: "Please don't send photos that you did not take yourselves as some of these cause our officers to waste time pursuing past events."

AsiaOne has reached out to Faith and MOH for comments.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com