Man pushing baby pram along Upper East Coast Road draws online fury

Some roads are less travelled by for a good reason.

In a video uploaded to Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 23), a man was spotted leisurely strolling along Upper East Coast Road while pushing a baby pram in front of him.

Man endangered self and baby by walking along this dangerous part of road bend. Obviously, he was being honked at by... Posted by ROADS.sg on Monday, February 22, 2021

Despite the potential danger, he appeared unperturbed by his proximity to the moving vehicles.

He did, however, gesticulate wildly and raised a middle finger after a car sounded its horn at him, the post said.

Netizens didn't hold back on their criticisms, scolding the man for putting not just himself, but his child and other motorists in danger because of his actions.

They also ridiculed him for his vulgar reaction despite being in the wrong.

It remains a question as to why the man chose to walk on the road.

A netizen shared that there was a diverted footpath available behind the barricade. The footpath was also highlighted in the video with a caption explaining that it led towards Bedok Corner Food Centre.

According to the Singapore Road Safety Council, pedestrians are expected to use footpaths and other walkways whenever possible.

Under the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossings) Rule, no one is allowed to stand, sit, squat, loiter, walk or run on the road as it might interfere with the lawful movement of traffic.

