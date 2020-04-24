Man rails at Burger King staff in the fast-food chain's second viral squabble this week

With takeaway and delivery orders surging thanks to circuit breaker measures, some in the food and beverage industry are getting the short end of the stick.

Employees at a Burger King outlet were given a dressing down by an unhappy customer in a clip that made its rounds online yesterday (April 24), making it the fast-food chain's second viral confrontation of the week.

Shared by Facebook page All Singapore Stuff, the clip showed a man, whose face was covered by a mask, raising his voice at several Burger King employees.

As a male staff member tried to calm him down, he directed his anger towards a female staff member, shouting: "Tell her I ordered the chicken burger three times!"

The man, continued his tirade, repeatedly asking the male staff member to "ask her".

Then, turning to the woman, he yelled: "Yes or no? Why can't you let a customer place an order? Three times!"

The clip was shared over 6,000 times and amassed over 3,000 comments

The clip was shared over 6,000 times and amassed over 3,000 comments, most of which lambasted the man's actions and called for more patience towards those in the food and beverage industry.

And this is just the latest incident in a string of heated altercations at fast-food chains this week.

On April 22, a GrabFood rider and another Burger King staff member were filmed quarrelling with each other. The police were called in and the staff member was also issued a $300 fine for removing his mask during the argument.

That same day, a woman was caught cursing and spitting at a KFC employee.

AsiaOne has reached out to Burger King for comment.

