Man rescues child standing on 3rd-storey ledge in Canberra

A child in pyjamas was seen standing on the ledge outside a window of a third-storey unit in Canberra on Oct 20.

In a video shared on Facebook by netizen Nela M Hock, the child appears to be no more than five years old.

As onlookers gathered at the grass patch on the ground floor, the child stood motionless on the ledge.

According to the Facebook post, the onlookers went to the unit and knocked on the door but there was no reply.

A few individuals in the video were seen holding a white sheet at the beneath where the child stood.

A man was then seen exiting the window of another unit on the third storey and inched along the edge to approach the child.

When the man picked the child up and moved towards his window to put the child to safety, a pair of arms appear to receive the child from inside the flat.

Netizens commented that the flat should have window grilles and questioned where the child's parents were.

