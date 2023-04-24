Man retaliates against noisy neighbour in Hougang by throwing eggs and curry at latter's front door

An elderly man living in Hougang recently found out that his neighbour residing downstairs had been egging his front door — all because the latter was irritated by the noise coming from his unit.

The man surnamed Liu told Shin Min Daily News that his neighbour's son, who is in his thirties, first started pelting eggs at his front door last August.

In December, he returned again, this time to sprinkle flour at Liu's door.

Wanting to catch him in the act in the future, the 81-year-old told the Chinese daily that he filed a request to the town council and spent $500 installing a CCTV outside his unit.

Although things seemed to return to normal after the incident in December, the man returned last Thursday (April 20), first at 4am, and then again at 8am to throw eggs at his door.

He re-appeared last Saturday and even poured curry on Liu's window.

Liu said that he has since handed the CCTV footage over to the police, and has also informed the man's parents.

"We have been neighbours with his parents for 30 years, and we've always gotten along well. When I told his parents, they hoped that I'd go to the police and let them handle it," shared Liu.

Regarding the noise coming from his flat, Liu said that it was because his family members used to cook at home. He also had a young granddaughter who would run around the house.

"Now my granddaughter has grown up, and we hardly cook at home. The man claims that he heard chopping noises, but we haven't done anything like that, but he's convinced that the noise is caused by us."

Liu further shared that he was also concerned about safety, as his son and daughter-in-law are working, leaving him and his wife with their granddaughters at home most of the time.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the police confirmed that a police report had been lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

Neighbour explains son's behaviour

Shin Min also spoke to Liu's neighbour, Wu, who explained that his son, who has been accused of the above acts, had been in bad company since he was young.

He also hasn't had a proper job for more than a decade, and was incarcerated in 2015 for drug-related charges.

He was released in 2018.

"We thought he would turn over a new leaf after he was released, but he his behaviour got worse. He often breaks things at home, and asks his family members for money," said the 76-year-old.

He added that he intends to legally disown his son next month.

Wu also has a daughter who is married, but she does not dare to return home for fear of her brother's actions.

Wu revealed that he had previously tried to discipline his son, but ended up suffering an injury on his right wrist. Wu said his son had also beaten him before, and he had to go to the hospital to get stitches for his wounds.

"I really want to kick him out of the house, but I'm afraid that even if he leaves, he'll continue to cause trouble," lamented Wu.

