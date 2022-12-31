Man said he was 'stunned' after hawker allegedly points knife at him, makes police report

He had just wanted to get some mixed rice from a coffee shop stall in Marsiling.

But this man ended up making a police report after the hawker attending to him allegedly pointed a knife at him.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the man, who only wants to be known as Terrence, shared that he visited the coffee shop on Wednesday (Dec 28) at around 5.20pm to order a takeaway dinner for his family.

The female staff attending to him however placed the tofu in the wrong box, he said. Terrence then claimed that she stared at him like a "knife hurting [his] eyes" when he asked her to put the tofu in the other box.

He then complained to that staff's supervisor who then allegedly picked up a knife and pointed it at him.

"I was stunned at that point when she showed me the knife, and the next second, furious," Terrence told AsiaOne.

When Terrence questioned his behaviour, the supervisor said he did so because Terrence had mentioned a knife.

"It was just a description of the female staff's eyes staring at me. I didn't say she took a knife and threw it at me," Terrence related.

The entire incident left him feeling threatened, he said.

"To me, it's sort of like an act of assault because he was showing the knife to me. I didn't know whether he was going to throw the knife at me or use the knife to hurt me," he added.

He said he subsequently filed a police report when he returned home.

AsiaOne had reached out to the police and the coffee shop for more details.

Hawker and man argue over queue

In a separate incident earlier in December, an argument broke out between a customer and two hawkers at Ayer Rajah Food Centre.

A bystander told AsiaOne that as the queue for one of the stalls was long, several customers had stood directly in front of another stall, angering the hawkers.

In retaliation, one of the diners retorted in Chinese, further riling up the hawkers and causing a shouting match.

"Scold me one more time and I'll hit you," one hawker screamed repeatedly in Chinese while shoving, pointing and waving her clenched fists at the diner.

Eventually, another bystander came between them, breaking up the fight.

