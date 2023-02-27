Man seen vaping in MRT train fined, says he used a discarded e-vaporiser found on the streets

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA), with the assistance of the police, has identified and taken enforcement action against the barefoot passenger caught on video using an e-vaporiser on the MRT.

Stomp contributor Foong shared the video of the man seated cross-legged with his shoes off on the floor of the East-West Line train, rubbing his foot and vaping on Feb 4.

SMRT told Stomp it reported the incident to the police.

HSA said in a press release on Feb 15: "HSA was alerted to a Stomp article on Feb 14, which showed a video of a man using an e-vaporiser in the MRT cabin.

"On Feb 22, HSA conducted a check at his residence. The 45-year-old Chinese man claimed that the e-vaporiser he used was a discarded e-vaporiser found on the streets and he has since thrown it away.

"After further investigations, he was issued with a composition fine for the illegal use of an e-vaporiser."

HSA added: "For this case, the man had blatantly flouted the law by using an e-vaporiser in plain sight of commuters on the train. His illegal act was featured in a Stomp article after a member of the public sent his vaping video to the Stomp Facebook page."

The purchase, possession and use of e-vaporisers are prohibited in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. This includes purchases made through the Internet and from overseas. Offenders can be fined up to $2,000.

Under the Act, the import, distribution, possession for sale, sale or offer for sale of such products are also prohibited. Offenders can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed up to six months or both for the first offence and fined up to $20,000 or jailed up to 12 months or both for subsequent offences.

If you who have information on illegal activities involving e-vaporisers and under-aged smokers, contact the Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684 2036 or 6684 2037 during office hours (9.00am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday).

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.