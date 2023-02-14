MRT passenger takes off shoes, sits on floor and vapes

Masks are no longer required on public transportation from Monday (Feb 13), but that does not mean it is anything goes from now on.

Other rules — and the laws of Singapore — still apply. Also, some decorum is always appreciated.

Do not be like the MRT passenger caught on video vaping and rubbing his bare foot on the train heading east on the East-West Line MRT on Feb 4 at 11.30pm.

Sharing a video of the man sitting cross-legged on the floor of the carriage, Stomp contributor Foong said: "The guy walked all the way to the first cabin where he sat down on the floor even though there were empty seats.

"He took off his shoes and kept rubbing his foot. He then started vaping and ignored the stares, looking at his handphone on his leg the whole time."

The video shows the man wearing his mask under his chin with his left hand on the toes of his left foot and his other hand holding an e-vaporiser. A Pocari Sweat bottle was on the floor beside him. He can be seen bringing the e-vaporiser to his mouth.

The Stomp contributor said: "I felt disgusted by his behaviour as he kept rubbing his foot.

"I alighted at Simei and reported the guy to the station master. They called the next station and requested them to approach the guy.

"As vaping is illegal, I thought of making a police report, but because of the hassle, I didn't. I hope the authorities would clamp down on these vapers."

Stomp has contacted SMRT for more info.

Smoking on public transport is illegal in Singapore, and offenders can face a fine of $200 if they are caught, or up to $1,000 if they are convicted in court.

The use of e-vaporisers was banned in Singapore on Feb 1, 2018. Those caught purchasing, using or having in their possession such products in Singapore are liable to a fine of up to $2,000.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

