Man shot at Pasir Ris Park attacked police with improvised flamethrower

Four police officers responding to a call about a woman sitting on the ledge at the top of a tower in Pasir Ris Park this morning (Nov 8) ended with one of them opening fire at a 42-year-old man.

In a briefing to media in the evening, the police revealed that the man had attacked the officers with "an improvised device which ejected flames".

They were responding to a call believed to be made by him to lure police officers there with the intent to harm them.

After not seeing anyone at the tower, the officers searched the vicinity, and saw a man at a nearby hut.

When he attacked, "the officers drew their weapons and commanded him to stop and drop the improvised device," police said.

"However, he refused to comply despite multiple warnings and continued to advance towards the officers with the improvised device."

Due to the imminent threat to their safety, a 30-year-old officer fired a shot at the man with his pistol.

They arrested the man after he fell to the ground and found a knife near him.

They also rendered first aid to him until the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s arrival.

The man suffered puncture wounds to his left forearm and abdomen, and is currently in surgery, but in a stable condition.

A 24-year-old police officer also sustained abrasions during the incident and was treated at the scene.

Police revealed that the attacker has an outstanding warrant of arrest against him for failing to attend court for his alleged involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and intentional harassment.

He also has multiple past antecedents of hurt and property offences.

Commander of Bedok Police Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Justin Ang, said that this appeared to be a targeted attack against police officers given the attempt to lure and harm the responding officers.

“Our officers responded decisively according to the situation and their training. I am proud of their courage and resilience. The police stand resolute in the face of threats, and will protect the public and our officers, as we do our duty to keep Singapore safe and secure,” said AC Ang.

The man will be charged in court for attempted murder where hurt is caused after his surgery.

The offence carries life imprisonment and caning, or imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine or caning, or both.

