Man in underwear arrested after brandishing knife at Textile Centre

A 56-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital on Tuesday (Oct 8) after he armed himself with a knife at the Textile Centre at Jalan Sultan.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 3.50pm.

A minute-long clip of the incident circulating online shows the man, clad only in underwear, waving a knife in the air.

An eyewitness is heard saying that the man is "always" seen at the centre, and would occasionally sit and talk to himself.

When a police officer approaches him, the man holds one arm out and raises his knife in the air. Another officer then points a gun at him and instructs him to drop the knife and sit down.

The man obeys, putting the knife on a nearby counter and kneeling. Four officers surround and restrain him after he fails to lie on the ground.

The police told AsiaOne that the man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

He was conveyed conscious to the hospital for an injury believed to be self-inflicted.

Police investigations are ongoing.

