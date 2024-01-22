Man who was naked and allegedly armed with a knife arrested in Hougang and taken to hospital

SINGAPORE — A 49-year-old man was arrested and taken to the hospital on Jan 20 after he had allegedly armed himself with a knife in public and climbed onto the roof of a connecting sheltered walkway in a Housing Board estate.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 623 Hougang Avenue 8 at 8.05pm on Jan 20.

Preliminary investigations showed that after the man had allegedly armed himself with a knife in public, he returned to his home at Block 626 Hougang Avenue 8, said the police. He refused to allow police officers to enter his flat.

He later armed himself with a chopper and a frying pan, then climbed onto the kitchen ledge before making his way to the roof of a connecting sheltered walkway, said the police, who added that the man was naked.

"As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident," said the police.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report, a resident recounted that the man was holding a knife and was loitering near a coffee shop.

The resident also said the man was covered in blood, likely due to scratches from tree branches he had tried to hide near while on the roof of the sheltered walkway.

After a three-hour stand-off, at about midnight, the man was finally subdued, according to Shin Min.

The police said the man was secured after he fell from the roof of the sheltered walkway.

He was subsequently arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, appearing nude in public, and was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

He had minor injuries and was conscious when taken to hospital.

SCDF said it was called in at about 9.20pm to Block 626 Hougang Avenue 8. They took a man to Sengkang General Hospital.

No other person was injured in the incident. Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.