Man voices privacy and safety concerns after spotting male cleaner entering female toilet

One man has taken to social media to raise concerns about the presence of male cleaners in female toilets.

In a post to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (Aug 12), Jason Tan said his female friend had an upset stomach and needed to use the toilet at Khatib MRT station the previous day at around 10.05pm.

"About 10 minutes later, the male cleaner entered the female restroom to clean it," Tan wrote. "I'm unsure if he announced his presence before entering the toilet. But he knew my friend was inside as he spoke to her, informing her he was going to clean the toilet."

Tan noted that a sign put up outside the toilet indicated that cleaning times are from 10.30pm to 11pm every day.

Despite asking for more time to use the toilet, Tan claimed that the cleaner disregarded his friend's request and forced her to leave immediately by splashing water into the cubicle.

"When she exited the cubicle, the cleaner stared at her as if she were in the wrong," he said.

"The behaviour of the cleaner was unacceptable. Ignoring my friend's request for more time and splashing water into her cubicle was both disrespectful and unprofessional."

Besides the conduct of the male cleaner, Tan also questioned the presence of a man in a female toilet.

"I'm not really trying to stir up any controversy, I could try to understand it might be a manpower issue, and people are just doing their jobs," he said. " However, the presence of a male cleaner in a female restroom raises serious concerns about privacy and safety.

"There is always the potential risk of misconduct, such as the installation of surveillance devices or worse. I would really like to know how comfortable all the ladies feel."

[[nid:551386]]

Tan's Facebook post has since garnered over 60 comments.

Several netizens said that they are similarly uncomfortable whenever cleaners of the opposite gender enter the toilets while they are inside.

"Female toilets should always be cleaned by woman cleaners if possible. It is basic safety," one of them said. "If it were my daughter or wife inside the toilet, I wouldn't be comfortable with any man inside the toilet for whatever reason."

"Same way I feel when a female cleaner enters the male toilet. Very uncomfortable," another added.

Other netizens urged toilet users to be more understanding towards the cleaners.

"Let's be sensible. If it's their cleaning hours, then they have the right to enter the toilet, whether they are the same or different gender. They are just doing their job," one of them pointed out.

Common for male cleaners to clean female toilets: Cleaning firms

Several cleaning firms told AsiaOne that it is common in Singapore for male cleaners to be assigned to clean female toilets, and vice versa.

Mellissa Hay, sales manager at Conrad Maintenance Services, said that this is due to manpower issues and the location of these toilets.

"In some faraway places or industrial sites, female cleaners do not want to accept the job there," said Hay.

A spokesperson for Distinctive Cleaning Services said that they only assign male cleaners to clean female public toilets as a last resort.

"If we have no choice, there are certain standard operating procedures to follow," he said, adding that cleaners should only enter toilets when the they are closed for cleaning.

Cleaners also knock on the toilet doors and check that all cubicles are empty before proceeding with their work, Hay added.

ALSO READ: 'I waited for you for 20 minutes': Cleaner unhappy with man for allegedly using phone while in toilet

chingshijie@asiaone.com