Man who died in Tampines collision was an art teacher who became private hire driver due to Covid-19

The 59-year-old man who died in the fatal Tampines road accident on Dec 23 was an artist-turned-private-hire-driver, reported Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News.

The deceased, Mr Kenn Wong, was an artist with around 25 years experience. He was also an art teacher who conducted home lessons.

Mr Wong became a private hire driver in May 2020, because of the pandemic, said his student Tan Khoon Yong, a renowned fengshui practioner.

Mr Tan, 67, told Shin Min he met Mr Wong in 2011, after a friend had recommended him as an art teacher. He described the man as a kind and patient teacher whom he had learnt a lot from.

It was Mr Wong who helped him with the process of putting together an art exhibition in Beijing when he was invited to stage one in 2014, shared Mr Tan in a Facebook post on Oct 23.

Mr Tan Khoon Yong (left) with Mr Kenn Wong. PHOTO: Facebook/Tan Khoon Yong

The exhibition was a success, and Mr Wong continued to be his consultant for subsequent exhibitions in Shanghai and Singapore.

"Even though he was younger, he was my teacher... and he was also a friend," Mr Tan said.

But they lost contact last year because of the pandemic, and it was only in October this year that the pair reconnected when Mr Tan sought his help to teach his granddaughter how to draw.

In his latest post on Sunday (Dec 26), Mr Tan also paid tribute to Mr Wong for helping his granddaughter regain her self-confidence through art.

He had spoken to Mr Wong a month ago to discuss his upcoming gallery, and was shocked to learn of his sudden demise.

TNP understands that Mr Wong's cortege will leave his wake at The Oratory @ Church of the Holy Spirit at 12.45pm for Mandai Crematorium today.

On Dec 23, a red Mercedes slammed into Mr Wong's stationary white car at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Ave 10.

Both cars collided with other cars in the neighbouring lanes, and sandwiched a motorist who was next to Wong's car and another Honda.

Mr Wong was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Four other men, aged between 22 and 38, were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital.

A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, the police said, adding that investigations were ongoing. It called on members of the public to submit any video evidence of the incident they may have.