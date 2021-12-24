1 dead, 4 injured after Mercedes crashes through railing at Tampines junction

A 59-year-old man died on Thursday (Dec 23) night following an accident involving four cars, a taxi, and a motorcycle along Tampines Avenue 10.

Dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle circulating on social media showed a red Mercedes smashing through the railing before colliding into a white Toyota Yaris.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that they were alerted to an accident at 11.10pm at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Tampines Avenue 10.

"A person was found trapped in the driver's seat of a car. SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment. SCDF conveyed five persons to Changi General Hospital."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that a male driver was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Four men aged between 22 and 38 were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The police arrested a 33-year-old male driver for suspected drink-driving. Police investigations are ongoing.

In September, ten people were taken to hospital in a seven-vehicle pile-up on the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport. The incident involved a trailer, a motorcycle, three lorries, and two cars.

