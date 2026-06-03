'Walking on thin ice': Singapore manager reveals challenges managing younger employees

A manager in Singapore has shared her frustrations about managing younger employees, saying workplace feedback is often misinterpreted — even when it is meant to ensure work responsibilities are carried out.

Sharing her experience on social media, the manager, who wished to be known only as Sabrina, told AsiaOne that she had let go of countless Gen Z employees due to recurring issues with punctuality, accountability and their ability to respond professionally to workplace feedback.

"I have let go of more Gen Z employees in the office than I can count. It is like walking on thin ice whenever you need to bring feedback up to them," said the 35-year-old, who has been with her current company for five years.

"You never know how they will perceive it, even though you try your best to make it as professional and gentle as possible."

According to Sabrina, her company maintains a relatively flexible work culture and does not require employees to strictly adhere to traditional office hours as long as their work is completed.

"Our boss and management style are quite hands-off because we're busy, so I hope Gen Z employees understand that micromanaging is tiring for managers too," she said.

She added that employees in the office are generally given significant autonomy, with management stepping in only when assigned work is repeatedly left incomplete.

"The closest we get to micromanaging is when we have to repeatedly ask an employee if an assigned task is done because they have a tendency not to do it until reminded."

Employee dismissed after repeated lateness

Recalling one particularly memorable incident, Sabrina said an employee was fired for arriving an hour late every day and requiring constant reminders before completing their work.

"When we gave feedback about the hours they should be working and the tasks they were missing, their attitude turned hostile," she said.

Sabrina noted that while employees often seek understanding and support from managers, the latter also deserve to feel safe and respected in the workplace.

"Even as managers, we deserve a safe working environment too. Is it fair that we have to worry about being insulted or labelled negatively simply for carrying out our responsibilities?" she added.

Under the comments section of her social media post, several netizens agreed with Sabrina's views, while others offered differing perspectives on workplace expectations and management practices.

"As an older millennial, I agree with this. I get sick often but even while on a hospital bed I'm still getting things done," said one user.

Another commenter questioned how such employees were able to get hired, adding that workplace expectations should be clearly aligned on both sides.

"I'm Gen Z and my take is this — how did they get past the interview stage or probation? The goal of the interview is to ensure both parties reach a middle ground," the user wrote.

Another user offered a different perspective, saying not all younger employees are disengaged or overly sensitive, adding that "not every young employee is lazy or too sensitive. Sometimes management is also the reason employees burn out".

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com