Manhole flash fire sends bricks flying as car enters multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok West

A flash, flames, and bricks flying in the air — that was what a driver saw as he was about to enter a carpark in the West Edge HDB estate on Tuesday morning (Aug 24).

His car's dashcam captured the explosion that occurred at the entrance of the multi-storey carpark along Blk 439 Bukit Batok West Ave 8.

After witnessing the blast, the driver can be seen slowing down before making a left turn into the carpark.

The dashcam footage, as well as a close-up photo of the debris showing scattered street bricks and a manhole cover, soon made their way onto social media.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call at about 9.10 am, for a flash fire from a manhole at the above-mentioned address.

Upon their arrival, there was no fire and no reported injury.

SCDF added that preliminary investigations indicate that the incident is accidental in nature and investigations are ongoing.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Hong Kah North MP Amy Khor wrote: "I went to site to find out more about this incident which understandably has shaken residents at West Edge.

"SCDF, together with representatives from other agencies including Netlink Trust, SP, PUB, HDB and TC were on site to investigate and render assistance.

"I have asked the agencies in-charge of the various manholes to check and ensure safety."

She added that the manhole in which the explosion occurred is a Telco manhole.

Chua Chu Kang Town Council told AsiaOne: “The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority.”

The affected lane of the car park entrance has been cordoned off for investigations.

The Town Council also advised its residents to “be careful and patient when using the second lane of entry into the car park”.

They added that reinstatement works will only begin when “it is safe and viable to do so”.

