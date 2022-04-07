Manhunt underway for 2 men who attacked 2 others with weapons in Boon Lay car park

A manhunt is ongoing for two men armed with weapons who injured two other men at Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday (April 6), said the police in a statement this morning (April 7).

A 23-second video of the altercation emerged online later that day.

In the clip, two men in black tees could be seen wielding what looks to be long bladed weapons.

Behind the camera, a female voice shouted that the police have already been alerted as the two men continued walking about with their weapons in hand.

The police told AsiaOne it responded to calls at 5.02pm on Wednesday at block 175 Boon Lay Drive where two men had injured two other men with weapons.

The two male victims, aged 22 and 23, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the duo involved are known to the two victims. A manhunt operation is underway to track down the two men involved," said the police.

It added that the police will not tolerate brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law.

"We will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law," said the agency.

The police would like to remind the public that the harbouring of fugitives is a serious offence which is punishable with imprisonment and fine.

Police investigations are ongoing.

