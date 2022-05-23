Man's hand left bloodied after smashing windscreens of 4 vehicles in Geylang

Equipped with a wooden stick, a desperate man decided to smash the front windscreens of four vehicles in Geylang, just to steal the cash cards inside.

In doing so, this man, who was caught on CCTV footage fleeing the scene, found himself hurt in the process, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The incident happened on Saturday (May 21) at around 2.20am along Geylang Road, according to the Chinese evening daily.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Qiu, who works nearby, said that the vehicles belonged to an owner of a shop in the vicinity, who arrived later that morning.

After finding out that the cash cards inside the vehicles were missing, the owner of the vehicles called the police immediately, added 55-year-old Qiu.

From the CCTV footage, a bald-headed man could be seen stretching into the vehicles after smashing their front windscreens, which resulted in cuts on his hand, according to Qiu.

After making away with the cash cards, the man threw the wooden stick – about 60cm long – on the grass patch nearby and fled the scene, Qiu said.

He added: "The man looked a bit old. His face can't be seen clearly since he was wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

"But since he was caught on CCTV, I believe the police will solve this case soon."

It was the first time that such a brazen act of theft had occurred in the area, according to Qiu.

"The owner must have lost a lot of money. Not only were the cash cards stolen, he will also have to spend money to repair the windscreens of four vehicles," he said.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a case of theft from vehicles on May 21 at 8.18am.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After a similar case of theft from vehicles in May 2019, the police issued an advisory for members of the public to safeguard their belongings and be vigilant of the surroundings when parking vehicles.

chingshijie@asiaone.com