Mass emergency alerts to be rolled out to mobile phones on May 10, starting with Singtel users

The public will soon be alerted to emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents on their phones starting on May 10, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Friday (April 17).

To begin with, only Singtel subscribers and those who use its network will get the alerts.

It is expected to be rolled out nationwide by mid-2027.

The new system called SG Alert is a mass emergency alert system designed to override the silent mode settings on phones and comes with a distinctive alert tone that does not require mobile data or personal information to be collected.

The emergency messages will appear as a pop-up notification accompanied by a unique alert tone and distinct vibration pattern lasting up to 10 seconds.

It will be sent out in English as a default and the user’s preferred mobile language setting.

SG Alert will be broadcast islandwide or within specific geographical zones.

A brief description of the incident, the affected location(s), protective actions to take and official sources and links for more detail will be provided in these emergency messages.

It can reach the public within seconds with no mobile application downloads or account registrations required with users needing to update their mobile phones to the latest operating system.

Some users of older phone models may receive SG Alert with the header Presidential alert instead of SG Alert due to compatibility issues.

Despite the different header, the content of the alert remains the same.

SG Alert is an addition to existing emergency communications platforms such as the Public Warning System, free-to-air television and radio broadcasts, social media and the SGSecure mobile application.

“During emergencies, clear and concise public notification is actually important. The SG Alert will allow the SCDF to provide clear and concise information to the affected population during any emergency," said Senior Assistant Commissioner Alan Chow, Senior Director of Operations Department.

He added: "By strengthening our ability to reach the public swiftly and reliably, we enhance community preparedness and Singapore’s overall emergency response capability.”

It is launched in partnership with Home Team Science and Technology Agency, the Infocomm Media Development Authority and Singtel.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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