'Masterclass in selfishness': Woman blocks car from reversing to save spot for another vehicle at Ang Mo Kio

A motorist was so astounded by the behaviour of a woman that he likened it to something you see on National Geographic.

Stomp contributor Lee alerted Stomp to the videos of the incident in the carpark behind Ang Mo Kio Hub on the afternoon of New Year's Eve posted by Facebook user Ma Jian Ting, who was the motorist.

He was waiting for a car to leave a lot before reversing into it, but as soon as the car departed, a red Byd Atto drove forward and a woman in a red top got out of the passenger side.

Stepping forward, she raised her right hand to stop Ma from reversing into the lot so that the Byd could park there instead.

After parking, the Byd driver got out of the car and both women took out their phones and appeared to take photos or videos of Ma's vehicle.

Ma posted on Facebook: "Never in my life have I witnessed someone claim parking spaces like they were defending a sacred relic. Apparently, the entire street was her personal empire, and I was foolish enough to think I could park there.

"The audacity and sheer theatrics-she really made it her mission to ensure no one dared challenge her 'territory.' A masterclass in selfishness!"

As he shared the videos, he added: "Watch as the territorial creature fiercely defends what she perceives as her domain, ensuring no other 'intruder' dares to approach. Truly a fascinating display of behaviour — straight out of a National Geographic special."

Ma's original post has since been been shared more than 350 times.

