'They are queuing up like a normal car': Concerned netizen says no way to report bold PMD riders through normal channels

Taking safety for granted or simply bochup?

Stomp contributor Confused was concerned to see a trio of personal mobility device (PMD) users behaving recklessly in Yishun on Dec 24, at around 8.50am.

Photos submitted by the Stomp contributor show a male youth on one PMD, alongside two female youths on another PMD. One of the girls is riding pillion.

Both PMDs can be seen behind a silver car on the road.

Confused told Stomp: "From time to time, I see riders like these speeding across major roads such as in Bukit Batok late at night.

"Now, they are queuing up like a normal car, like in this case at the crossroad of Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Avenue 2. It's quite reckless and dangerous, in my opinion.

"Furthermore, we cannot share feedback through the normal Land Transport Authority or Traffic Police channels, as all of them require a licence plate. I hope the authorities sort this out."

