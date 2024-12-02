Speeding PMD skids and crashes in Queenstown

A personal mobility device (PMD) was spotted speeding in Queenstown before it skidded on the wet road and crashed.

In dashcam footage posted to Reddit on Saturday (Nov 30), the PMD can be seen wobbling as its rider zooms along the leftmost lane of Alexandra Road.

The PMD rider then cuts through two lanes to make a sudden right turn along Commonwealth Avenue, nearly hitting a car.

This causes the PMD to skid and crash into the kerb near a pedestrian crossing.

The driver who shared the clip said that he was travelling at about 60km/h and the PMD rider matched his speed.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), PMDs are not permitted on roads and pedestrian footpaths as users can only ride them on designated cycling paths.

Cyclists and power-assisted bicycle riders, who are allowed to ride on roads, have to abide by all road safety and traffic rules such as allowing traffic to overtake them safely and switching on their front and rear lights while riding in the dark, says LTA's code of conduct.

Aside from the reflective food storage bag attached to the PMD and its light-up wheels, the PMD in the video does not appear to be very visible as it did not have any front or rear lights.

The PMD also sped up while making the right turn instead of slowing down for other vehicles, the driver said.

The driver, who also submitted the video to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, warned both new and experienced drivers to remain vigilant for errant PMD riders on roads.

"Always keep them in your sight so you can react. If anyone was going straight on the road that night, they would have [crashed] into him because of his sudden lane change."

"If there were pedestrians standing at the traffic light, or jaywalking near where he fell, they would also be at risk of being [hit] by the PMD."

Updates to PMA regulations

While the use of PMDs has been limited to cycling paths, regulations regarding the use of personal mobility aids (PMA) will see changes very soon.

In Parliament this March, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng announced updates to PMA regulations which will come into effect around 2025.

These updates include reducing the speed limit of PMAs from 10kmh to 6kmh.

There will also be a certification requirement for the usage of PMAs, which would mean only those with medical needs — such as walking difficulties — can use them.

"We will provide a transition period to give users ample time to obtain certification," Baey said.

"There is no need for users to rush to obtain certification. Enforcement officers will also exercise discretion on the ground."

These changes were put forward following increasing concerns about PMAs being misused by able-bodied individuals, resulting in complaints regarding dangerous riding, speeding, and over-sized PMAs.

