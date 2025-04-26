'This is a matter of national importance': PM Wong asks party leaders to reject foreign intervention, mixing religion with politics

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called on leaders of all parties to make their position clear on foreign interference as well as mixing race and religion with politics in Singapore.

At a press conference on Saturday (April 26), PM Wong stated that he was speaking in his capacity as Prime Minister.

"I call on all political parties to make their positions clear on this matter. This is not a partisan or party matter, this is a matter of national importance," he said.

"Singaporeans may have different views about issues, but we cannot allow external actors to exploit whatever differences we may have to weaken us or to advance their own interests."

This was in reference to the statement made on Friday by the Elections Department and Ministry of Home Affairs regarding three foreigners who were trying to influence the General Election with online posts, which were eventually blocked by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

PM Wong added that while we cannot control what others say, all parties should clearly and categorically reject endorsements by external parties if they come about, as the fundamental principle is foreigners should not decide the outcome of Singapore's elections.

Mixing religion and politics 'unacceptable'

He also said that the mixing of religion with politics is "unacceptable in Singapore", citing recent posts by Malaysia-based religious leader Noor Deros.

The latter had claimed to have spoken to Malay/Muslim candidates from WP about prioritising the rights and concerns of the Malay/Muslim community in Singapore.

Noor also claimed, among other things, that he had urged WP and other election candidates to reject the normalisation of LGBTQ+ issues, take a strong stance against Israel, and recognise the state of Palestine.

"These messages may be by Singaporeans, but we should also reject them," said PM Wong.

"If it were a Christian, a Hindu or Buddhist group making the same demand, our response would be the same. Mixing politics with religion is unacceptable in Singapore."

PM Wong also denounced identity politics, which he defined as "candidates and MPs appealing for support on the basis of race or religion and championing the interests of that particular group over other groups and over everything else".

"This does not mean that we cannot engage and address the needs of our different communities, or even talk about race and religion," he said.

"I myself make it a point to engage these different communities. I know it's harder for our minority groups — as it is in any multiracial society — and I'm grateful for their efforts in upholding our social compact."

"But such engagements are very different from identity politics, which we should firmly reject," he added.

Addressing all political parties in Singapore, PM Wong said: "You can make your pitch — appeal to residents across different ethnic groups, across different ages — and fight hard for every vote. Every political party will do that.

"But we can have the assurance that we will do so in a way that doesn't harm our cohesion and harmony."

Pritam Singh echoes similar views

Chief of the Workers' Party (WP) Pritam Singh also addressed the issues of foreign interference and identity politics, while speaking to media at Kovan Food Centre on Saturday.

Stating that Noor had come with a "list of demands", Singh said: "There is no situation of 'if the WP pushes forward this agenda, I would support you.' I'm sorry, we don't work politics like that in Singapore, we don't work politics like that in the Workers' Party."

Adding that WP stands behind ELD and MHA's statement, he said: "Our political scene is for our people."

"We persuade Singaporeans of our value proposition, and we urge all Singaporeans — regardless of race, language or religion — to judge us on our manifesto and our proposals and what we do in parliament for all Singaporeans, not specific communities."

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock spoke on the matter as well while at Teban Gardens Food Centre on the same day with the PSP West Coast-Jurong West team for his 85th birthday celebration.

"We are our own strength. We should have our own ability and capabilities to present [for] ourselves. We don't need foreigners to come and tell us what we're doing," he said.

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Dr Paul Tambyah, who was also at Teban Gardens, told the media that SDP is "dead set against foreign interference of any kind".

"I totally agree with Dr Tan. Politics in Singapore is for Singaporeans. Foreigners have no ways in trying to hijack worthy causes."

