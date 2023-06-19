McDonald's ad wants you to know they're available at pretty much every station

McDonald's is once again the talk of the town but this time, it is not for its burgers.

TikToker Cheekytokz also known as Gabriel, posted a video on June 16 of a McDonald's advertisement spotted onboard a train plying the East-West line in Singapore.

Instead of the usual train map, this McDonald's ad showed which stations along the East-West Line (EWL) and North-South Line (NSL) have a restaurant nearby.

Out of the 62 MRT stations seen on the map, McDonald's had restaurants near at least 47 MRT stations.

In the video posted, Gabriel wrote: "Better network coverage than Singtel and StarHub."

On that ad, there was also a tagline which said: "Bounce out at the next stop for the breakfast bagel."

https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekytokz/video/7244863613914107138?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7199568537706120706

Gabriel shared with AsiaOne that he captured the picture of this McDonald's ad last Dec.

On his comments thread, netizens were blown away by the ad and even praised the fast-food chain for their innovative thinking with a user saying: "Marketing genius."

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Cheekytokz

Some netizens were surprised that there are no McDonald's outlets near Redhill, Eunos and Queenstown MRT stations, and requested for outlets there.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Cheekytokz

Just recently, McDonald's unveiled an ad over at Tampines MRT Station with a button for the public to vote on which is the best McDonald's sauce.

