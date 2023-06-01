Challenge accepted: McDonald's China goes retro with launch of nugget-shaped handheld Tetris

Old is gold, as the saying goes.

McDonald’s China knows what’s up when they launched a nugget-shaped tetris device on Wednesday (May 24).

The handheld gaming device is part of the 40th anniversary celebration of the iconic McNugget, which first graced the McDonald's menu in 1983!

The limited-edition gadget retails for 30 yuan (S$5.72) and is currently only available in China.

According to the McDonald’s China website, there are only 400,000 pieces available.

Based on a YouTube video posted by user SuiBianChiChiChi, the game device comes with the classic arrow buttons that are reminiscent of the GameBoy.

On the right hard corner, you've got a button that allows you to rotate the tetrominoes. Gameplay-wise, it's pretty spot on to the OG game with the 8-bit graphics.

Total throwback

McDonald’s might be onto something. While we eagerly hope that this would roll out locally, we can't help but think of how other classic video games have made a comeback.

The Sega Genesis was brought back to life with the launch of Sega Genesis Mini, aka Mega Mini Drive, in 2019.

The console comes with 42 pre-installed games, including popular titles like Sonic the Hedgehog, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps to name a few.

Shortly after, Sega Genesis Mini 2 launched in 2022, which featured more than 50 games.

In the last decade, Nintendo has also breathed new life into the classic Pokemon games.

For instance, Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! are a modern iteration of the 1998 Pokemon Yellow Version.

The remakes, which launched in 2018 for Nintendo Switch, have transformed your favourite pokemon from 8-bit sprites to 3D animation, while keeping the gameplay similar to the original.

Travel back in time

Bitten by the nostalgia gaming bug? There's a hidden gem located on the fourth floor of Sim Lim Square.

Step into Retronutz and you will know why it's a gaming haven for 90s kids.

The store boasts a wide selection of game consoles. Think along the lines of Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, PlayStation Portable and even the 1994 Sega Saturn.

For games, you've got iconic titles from yesteryear like Bomberman, The Legend of Zelda, Street Fighter and more.

You will even find Tamagotchis, the ever-hungry virtual pet that dominated our childhood.

Want to take your love for retro games further?

You can build your very own arcade machine with RetroCade.

The old-school gaming workshop runs the gamut, from providing you all the necessary materials to guiding you through the building process.

And at the end of the day, you will walk away with a personalised gaming console.

