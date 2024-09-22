McLaren's Lando Norris wins Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – McLaren reigned supreme in Singapore for the first time since 2009, as Lando Norris won the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 22. The papaya-clad McLaren driver turned his pole position into victory, marking the British team’s first win here in over a decade.

As fireworks lit up the Marina Bay skyline, Norris took the chequered flag in 1hr 40min 52.571sec, finishing 20.945sec ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and 41.823sec ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

It is the 10th time in 15 editions of the night race that the pole-sitter has gone on to win the race. After a strong start, Norris was rarely troubled as he led from start to finish in a drama-free grand prix.

The 24-year-old also improves his record, having won only one race from his previous five pole positions, and becomes the seventh different winner of the Singapore Grand Prix. The 2023 winner, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, was fifth, behind Mercedes’ George Russell.

This was McLaren’s second consecutive victory of the season – Piastri was the winner at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept 15 – and their fifth of the 2024 campaign.

McLaren have not finished on the podium here since Jenson Button in 2012. The last McLaren driver to win the Singapore Grand Prix was Lewis Hamilton won triumphed in 2009. Hamilton finished sixth on Sunday.

