'Melting snowskin mooncakes', 'damaged tins' among complaints of InterContinental Singapore's Mid-Autumn Festival offerings

The Mid-Autumn Festival has come and gone, but it appears that some people weren't too chuffed with their mooncake hauls.

Over the past few weeks, disgruntled customers have voiced their unhappiness over the mooncakes in the comments section of InterContinental Singapore's Facebook post promoting its snowskin mooncakes.

In response to the slew of negative feedback, the hotel apologised to customers on Wednesday (Sept 22), saying that it will reach out to each guest to address and resolve the issues.

Hotel manager Joyce Chua told Stomp that they "value the satisfaction of our guests who understandably, expect a high level of quality and service from [the hotel]" and "are sorry to have fallen short of expectations in this situation".

In the Facbook post's comment section, customers reported a wide range of issues with the mooncakes.

One of them said she received melted snowskin mooncakes and was told that she'd get an exchange. However, the hotel allegedly went missing in action.

Another customer said he received the wrong order, adding that the mooncakes looked different from what was advertised. He too tried contacting the hotel but did not receive a response.

Others even received mooncakes that were not meant for them.

Quite a number of the mooncakes didn't carry InterContinental Singapore's logo, making some customers question if the sweet treats came from a random bakery instead of the hotel.

Some people were also disappointed that the advertised mooncake tins went out of stock and the hotel had failed to inform them of this.

A customer who ordered 90 boxes of mooncakes wrote that not only was her delivery delayed, but the mooncake tins were also dented and came without paper bags. While she noted a delay in her order last year, this year's wait was significantly longer.

