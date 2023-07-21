Men arrested after stealing $130k diamond ring from Lucky Plaza pawnshop and fleeing to Malaysia

Two men were arrested after allegedly stealing a diamond ring worth over $132,000 from a pawnshop at Lucky Plaza and fleeing to Malaysia.

In a news release on Thursday (July 20), the police said they were alerted to a case of theft on July 16 at 6.27pm.

When staff were attending to his request to buy another diamond ring, a 48-year-old man allegedly grabbed the ring and fled from the pawnshop.

The suspect and a male accomplice swiftly left Singapore for Malaysia.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division established the identities of the suspect and his 58-year-old accomplice on the same day, after conducting extensive ground enquiries and reviewing police camera images and CCTV footages.

With the assistance by the Royal Malaysian Police, both men were apprehended at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Wednesday, and handed over to Singapore police on the following day.

The suspects will be charged in court on Friday for the offence of theft in dwelling with common intention.

The police said they will also seek a court order to remand the men for further investigations.

If convicted, they may face up to seven years in prison and a fine.

