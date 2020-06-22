Men kick off phase 2 with brawl at Bukit Batok coffee shop, police investigating

Phase 2 of Singapore's safe reopening is off to a rocky start, after fights broke out at Holland Village and also at Bukit Batok.

Police confirmed that three men were arrested after a brawl at a coffee shop near Blk 157 Bukit Batok Street 11 on June 19.

Footage of the scuffle, which surfaced online on June 21, showed several men arguing as they stood around the dining area of the coffee shop.

The argument soon escalated into a full-blown brawl after one man in a blue shirt threw a punch at a second man who was barefooted.

Two other men then joined the melee, raining blows on the barefooted man as he sat on the floor, while several passers-by yelled at them to stop.

None of the men involved in the fight were wearing face masks.

A clip of the aftermath also showed broken glass bottles littering the floor of the coffee shop.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they arrested three men aged between 48 and 50 for affray, and are investigating the matter. It is not specified which of the four men caught on video were arrested.

The police added that the three men will also be investigated for possible breaches of safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Singapore moved into phase 2 of its reopening on June 18 at 11:59pm. Under phase 2, dining in at F&B outlets is permitted, however, safe distancing rules must be observed.

Masks should still be worn when individuals leave their home. While they are allowed to remove their mask to eat and drink, they are required to put it back on immediately after.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com