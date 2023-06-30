Men seen washing their 'armpits and butts' at water fountain near National Stadium

It's not uncommon to see young children splashing about at public fountains at locations like outside the National Stadium.

However, one man was disgusted to see grown men using the water at the fountain to wash themselves.

Stomp contributor Avan shared a video he took at Stadium Riverside Walk on Thursday (June 30).

"A bunch of men were washing their bodies, including their armpits and butts at the public fountain," he said.

The men were also seen washing their faces and hair in the water.

This is not the first time people have been put off by the behaviour of others in public places.

In February, a visitor was irked to see women washing their hair and enjoying a sauna at Sembawang Hot Spring Park despite signs telling visitors not to soak their bodies in the footbath pool.

Another man was seen washing his leg, while wearing slippers, in a sink at Tiong Bahru Food Centre.

