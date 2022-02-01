Mercedes flips and catches fire on PIE; 32-year-old man sent to hospital

Travelling down the (mostly) empty expressways after midnight usually means a quiet and uneventful drive. But that wasn't the case for a white Mercedes in the early hours of Monday (Jan 31).

A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the car crashed against a road divider on the PIE towards Changi Airport before Thomson Road, the police said in a statement.

A vehicle driving behind the Mercedes caught the dramatic accident on its dashcam.

Later that day, the 65-second clip was uploaded on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante.

In the clip, the white Mercedes was shown travelling at a high speed as it attempted to navigate a bend.

The driver appeared to lose control of the car as it fishtailed at the bend before crashing into the road divider and flipping numerous times. It then burst into flames.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were alerted to the accident at about 1.04am.

The man was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

