'Deeply offensive': Shanmugam on video showing man stepping on Quran on public bus

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam on Sunday (March 8) said the video showing a man stepping on the Quran in a public bus is "deeply offensive".

Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Home Affairs, spoke to the media at the sidelines of a breaking of fast event in Yishun.

"Anyone who has seen the video will know it is deeply offensive, let alone during Ramadan. The police have taken action," he said.

The minister also revealed that police have identified the suspect — a person who has uploaded similar videos before.

The said person was charged and convicted in court last July for a similar offence and was released from prison in December the same year.

"There was some evidence that he was mentally unwell. He is now overseas, and police will interview him when he returns," Shanmugam added.

Providing an update on Meta's follow-up, the minister said that Meta has complied with the disabling directions and has taken the video down.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release that the Singapore Police Force has issued five disabling directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 to Meta, over a video showing a man stepping on the Quran.

The act is believed to have taken place onboard a public bus in Singapore.

