Meteor shower to light up Singapore skies on July 29 and 30

Here is your chance to see shooting stars zipping across the Singapore's skies.

The annual Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower is set to peak on July 29 (Wednesday) and July 30, with up to 25 meteors an hour visible under ideal viewing conditions, the Science Centre Observatory said in a statement.

The best time to catch the meteor shower in Singapore is between 2am and 5.30am on both days, provided skies are clear.

Stargazers are encouraged to head to dark, open areas such as parks, beaches and reservoirs for the best views.

The observatory noted that the shower's peak coincides with the full moon on July 29, meaning the Moon's brightness may wash out some of the fainter meteors.

Light pollution and cloudy weather could also reduce visibility, and no special equipment is needed to view the meteor shower.

Instead, viewers are advised to avoid looking at bright screens beforehand and give their eyes 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

Suitable viewing spots include East Coast Park, Changi Beach Park, West Coast Park, Marina Barrage or the Southern Ridges, where artificial lighting is kept to a minimum and the sky is less obstructed.

The Southern Delta Aquariids takes its name from the constellation Aquarius.

According to the Science Centre Observatory, the meteor shower occurs each year when Earth passes through a trail of dust and debris left behind by Comet 96P/Machholz.

These tiny particles burn up and produce the bright streaks of light, commonly known as shooting stars, as they enter Earth's atmosphere at high speeds.

The next major meteor shower visible from Singapore will be the Perseids, which is expected to peak around Aug 12 and 13.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com