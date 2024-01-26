MFA director-general who was charged for using diplomatic bags allowed to visit Tokyo for leisure

SINGAPORE — A director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) who was charged over the use of diplomatic bags has been allowed by a district court to visit Tokyo for three weeks for leisure.

Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, 45, was handed three charges on Nov 23, 2023, alleging that he deceived or abetted the deception of MFA, and gave false information to a public servant.

The Singaporean is said to have dishonestly concealed from MFA in December 2022 that a package containing boxes of Panadol sent from Singapore to Beijing via the diplomatic bag service was for a personal acquaintance rather than for his colleague, Dion Loke Cheng Wang.

Oh is also accused of abetting Loke in cheating MFA on Jan 12, 2023, by instigating Loke to dispatch a package containing luxury watches from China to Singapore via the diplomatic bag service, when the package belonged to and was intended for someone else instead of Loke.

A diplomatic bag is used for sending official correspondence and items to and from the ministry and its overseas offices, such as embassies or consulates. It is sealed and protected by diplomatic immunity and cannot be opened, searched or seized by Customs.

On Jan 19, 2023, Oh also allegedly lied to then MFA deputy secretary Ong Eng Chuan that the luxury watches in the package carried by Loke into Singapore on Jan 17 that year belonged to Oh's father.

Oh's case was heard again on Jan 25, 2024, during which he applied to visit Tokyo from Jan 28 to Feb 20 for leisure.

The purpose of the trip is to explore and negotiate the possible sale and purchase of property in Tokyo, and to visit his pottery master, who is "of old age and remains frail", according to court records.

Oh also intends to visit his partner's family during the 24-day trip.

District Judge Brenda Tan granted the request on the condition that Oh provides an additional $10,000 bail on top of his current bail of the same amount.

He must also give his complete travel itinerary to the investigation officer before his departure, as well as details on where he will be staying and contact numbers.

He must surrender his passport to the officer within 24 hours upon his return.

Oh is represented by Mr Shashi Nathan and Ms Harjeet Kaur from Withers KhattarWong.

His case will be heard again on Feb 22.

MFA told The Straits Times previously that Oh has been on no-pay leave while investigations are ongoing. It did not specify when investigations began.

"MFA expects all its staff to uphold the highest standards of conduct. As the matter is currently before the courts, MFA is unable to comment further," it added.

For deceiving MFA, Oh can be jailed for up to three years and fined. The offence of abetting the cheating of MFA carries the same maximum punishment.

For giving false information to a public servant, Oh can be fined and jailed for up to two years.

